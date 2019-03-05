Applebee’s 3-Course Meal is Back!

No matter what you choose, you can’t go wrong with the complete meal experience starting at only $11.99

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Now for a limited time, Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar restaurants nationwide are serving unbeatable flavor and choice and giving the people what they want with the return of Applebee’s 3-Course Meal. With your choice of THREE crave-worthy items from a selection of some of Applebee’s most popular dishes – a mouth-watering appetizer, side salad and a delectable entrée – you can build your own feast starting at $11.99. Head to Applebee’s for this unforgettable real meal deal.

“After drawing a big crowd with the successful introduction of the 3-Course Meal last year, we wanted to treat our guests to another round of deliciousness that provides an abundance of value,” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “We know our guests love bigger portions, and with more than 70 different unique combinations available, we’re giving guests a real 3-Course Meal and the power to create the feast that they desire.”

With 15 of Applebee’s most popular dishes to choose from, we promise you’ll be Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood®:

Not in the mood to dine in? Order and pay online, pick up your food, and head home with Applebee’s To Go.

For more information on this and other limited time offers from Applebee’s, visit Applebee’s online. Price, selection and participation may vary by location. Tax and gratuity excluded. Void where prohibited.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of December 31, 2018, there were 1,846 Applebee’s franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

