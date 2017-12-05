Apple crisp, stuffing, cookies and more: Our top recipes from November

Apple crisp. Easy Thanksgiving turkey. Brussels sprout salad with mustard vinaigrette. Maple-bourbon turkey. Your favorite recipes this past month included plenty of Thanksgiving favorites — turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, more turkey — as well as a few sweet treats (the ultimate wedding cookie) to get you in the holiday spirit.
Your guide to the sprawling menu full of spices and stews at this Alphabet City staple
This natural phenomenon illuminates the night sky with magnificent colors
Potatoes are awesome — and I’m not just talking about French fries
Ditch coats and gloves for sun hats and board shorts this winter