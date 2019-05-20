Appetizer features artisanal salami

Oceanside, Calif.-based Olli Salumeria is a company that produces a variety of artisanal slow-cured meats, including salami in snack packs and antipasto trays. The company is owned by Oliviero "Olli" Colmignoli, a fourth-generation maker of salumi (the Italian version of charcuterie). As a boy, he learned the business at his grandfather's prosciutto and salami factories in Rome.

Colmignoli started his own company in Virginia and relocated to Oceanside in 2015 to expand the business. The company takes an Old World approach to the curing process, resulting in a sweeter, less acidic taste than most American-made salami. The snacks side of the business was launched in 2017.

This easy appetizer was created for Olli Salumeria by Michelle Tyler of Genuine Ginger, a Southern California-based chef, food stylist and photographer.

Olli Salumeria products are available at most Whole Foods and Costco locations, as well as many other area stores. Visit www.olli.com to learn more about Olli Salumeria meats and where to find them locally.

___

OLLI SALUMERIA STUFFED SUN-DRIED TOMATOES

Takes 15 minutes; makes 20-30 bites

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar (optional)

5 ounces quartered sun-dried tomatoes in oil

8 ounces goat cheese (see note)

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves, minced

2 tablespoons chives, chopped

One 1.5-ounce package Olli Salumeria Sliced Sopressata Snacks (about 30 small slices of salami)

1/4 cup pine nuts or 1/3 cup marcona almonds

To make the optional balsamic reduction: In a small saucepan, simmer balsamic vinegar until it reduces its volume by about half, about 5-10 minutes. Keep a close eye on it because it can burn quickly if cooked too long. It's done when it coats the back of a spoon. Remove from heat and let cool.

Pat excess oil off 20-30 sun-dried tomato quarters.

In a small bowl, stir together the goat cheese, thyme and chives.

To assemble, top a sun-dried tomato with a slice of salami. Top that with 1 teaspoon of goat cheese mixture. Top each bite with 3-5 pine nuts or one marcona almond. Drizzle with balsamic reduction (if using) and serve.

Note: For anyone who's dairy-free, these also taste great with almond cream cheese.

Recipe by Michelle Tyler of Genuine Ginger.

