Appeals court weighs penalties for local gun regulations, based on lawsuits filed after Parkland school shooting

Dozens of city and county officials filed lawsuits challenging a 2011 state law that threatens stiff penalties on city and county officials who approve gun regulations that go beyond state firearms laws. The government officials, many from South Florida, said the law had a “chilling effect” on their ability to enact ordinances aimed at reducing gun violence. They challenged the law after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.