AP declares Democrat U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood winner in Illinois 14th District over Republican Jim Oberweis

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood won her bid for a second term Thursday, narrowly defeating Republican challenger Jim Oberweis in the west and north suburban and exurban 14th Congressional District, The Associated Press declared. The AP’s call of the race came after Underwood’s advantage over Oberweis grew from 3,524 votes to 4,288 votes after an additional 2,910 ballots were reported by Will County authorities on Wednesday. A spokesman for Oberweis said the Republican was not conceding and that his previous call for a recount stands.