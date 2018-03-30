Antique Taco Bridgeport closed after vandalism

Antique Taco Bridgeport, Rick and Ashley Ortiz's second wildly creative taqueria, is closed Friday after an act of vandalism. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, someone stole the building's copper wires, cutting the electricity in the process.

While the restaurant notes that the incident was "very upsetting," its team has "pulled together" and has been working all night with the Chicago Police Department. No word on when the restaurant will reopen.

The second outlet of Antique Taco opened in Bridgeport in 2016. It's located in a renovated gas station and is best known for its enormous outdoor patio. While its menu is slightly different from the original Wicker Park spot, you can still grab a crispy fish taco, which is one of the best tacos in all of Chicago.

