Anthony Zaller Inducted as Chair of the California Restaurant Association Foundation Board of Directors





Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Anthony Zaller was recently elected Chair of the Board of Directors for the California Restaurant Association Foundation (CRAF), a non-profit that invests in and empowers California’s restaurant workforce.

“CRAF’s mission is to change lives through restaurants,” CRAF Executive Director Alycia Harshfield said. “Anthony is dedicated to the mission and success of CRAF and we are thrilled to have his leadership after many years of support and participation in our programming.”

Anthony is an employment litigation attorney and founding partner of the Zaller Law Group, PC. Primarily focused on helping businesses and entrepreneurs navigate California’s complex employment and business laws, his passion for the restaurant industry will serve the Foundation and make a difference to the future of our industry in California and far beyond. Zaller succeeds Past Chair John Tallichet, President + CEO of Specialty Restaurants Corp., who led the board for the last two years.

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve as the new chair of CRAF during this difficult time facing the restaurant industry,” Zaller said. “These current challenges show how critical CRAF’s mission is in helping high school and college students with scholarships and educational opportunities, as well as providing financial assistance to restaurant employees through the Restaurants Care program. The restaurant workforce and students looking to enter the restaurant industry need the support that CRAF can provide more than ever, and I look forward to being a part of the team to help provide this assistance to Californians who are the backbone of restaurants.”

About the California Restaurant Association Foundation (CRAF)

California is home to more than 90,000 eating and drinking places that ring up more than $72 billion in sales and employ more than 1.4 million workers, making restaurants an indisputable driving force in the state’s economy. The California Restaurant Association Foundation is a non-profit that empowers and invests in California’s restaurant workforce. Founded in 1981, CRAF supports the restaurant community through emergency assistance grants for restaurant workers facing a hardship, job and life skills training for 13,500 high school students each year, and scholarships. For more information visit www.calrestfoundation.org .

Contact:

Alycia Harshfield

916-212-8484

aharshfield@calrest.org

