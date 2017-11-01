Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza Names Wayne Jones as CEO

Veteran Restaurant Executive Joins Rapidly Growing Pizza Concept to Help Drive National Expansion Plan

Wayne Jones

Fort Lauderdale, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, the signature coal-fired pizza concept centered around authentic and fresh ingredients, continues to advance its standing as a national leader in the segment with the hiring of restaurant industry veteran Wayne Jones as its new Chief Executive Officer. With more than three decades of experience in the restaurant space, Jones brings a high-level focus on operational excellence designed to build on the brand’s already strong leadership team.

“The Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza menu is unlike anything I’ve seen before, and it truly sets Anthony’s apart,” said Jones. “When speaking with Anthony and the rest of the team, you immediately sense the passion behind this brand, and it didn’t take me long to realize the size of the opportunity for Anthony’s to continue its expansion.”

Jones has a proven track record which includes rapid growth trajectories for major national brands. For the last three years, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer of PF Chang’s China Bistro. Prior to that, Jones led teams and held increasingly senior roles within other successful restaurant concepts, including The Cheesecake Factory and BJ’s Restaurants.

Since its founding in 2002, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza has grown to more than 60 company-owned locations, offering a craveable menu of authentic Italian tastes fired in its signature coal fired ovens in an inviting, neighborhood atmosphere. The brand now boasts locations across its home state of Florida, in the Northeast and just debuted its first Chicago-area location in Orland Park.

“This is an exciting time for us as we celebrate our 15th anniversary and look ahead toward an even brighter future,” said Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza Founder Anthony Bruno. “Bringing Wayne’s veteran leadership to our brand is a game changer. His expertise in delivering an outstanding guest experience and incredible food will enable us to continue pushing toward our next milestone: crossing the 100-unit mark.”

All ingredients used on the Anthony’s menu are fresh, never frozen, and every pizza is made from scratch daily. From the selection of entire wheels of Pecorino Romano to ensure only 100% real grated cheese, to the Italian Filippo Berio Olive Oil used in each location and personal taste testing of the premium selection of imported plum tomatoes that come directly from Italy every year, Bruno’s legendary attention to quality extends to every facet of the business.

“The food quality at Anthony’s is awesome and will always be the focus,” said Jones. “The teams are incredibly hospitable, caring for each other and our guests. Anthony’s passion as a restaurateur lines up beautifully with my personal beliefs. He has built something very special, so I am humbled to join this team.”

About Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza

Unveiled in 2002, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza introduced the concept of coal oven pizza to south Floridians. Led by founder, Anthony Bruno, the vision was to create coal oven pizza delivering a crisp, “well done” taste that rivaled the pies he enjoyed while growing up in New York. Armed with authentic recipes, and now with more than 60 company-owned locations, the Company has continued to grow steadily throughout Florida and up the east coast since that time. The brand prides itself on its award-winning coal fired pizzas, oven roasted chicken wings, homemade meatballs, Eggplant Marino (named after partner and NFL hall of famer Dan Marino), and Anthony’s Classic Italian Salad.

