Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza Launches Delivery Options

Rapidly Growing Pizza Concept Partners with Leading Third-Party Delivery Providers to Bring Authentic Italian Food Experience Directly to Guests

Fort Lauderdale, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, the coal-oven pizza restaurant centered around authentic and fresh ingredients, will now bring its signature ‘well done’ tastes directly to guests through new partnerships with leading third-party delivery providers Uber Eats, DoorDash, Delivery Dudes and GrubHub. These new partnerships will result in convenient, door-to-door delivery options across 55 restaurants nationwide.

“Our loyal guests love our coal-fired specialties and have been asking for a way to get that same authentic, Italian flavor at home. The addition of delivery is just another way for us to enhance their experience – from our restaurant to their door. Ultimately, creating the best guest experience is the compass we use to make business decisions and providing delivery made sense. We want to ensure our guests can have their coal-fired favorites when they want and where they want,” said Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza CEO Wayne Jones.

Anthony’s menu sets the brand apart from its competition. All of Anthony’s signature items, from custom pizza creations like the Cauliflower Pizza and Eggplant Marino to coal-oven roasted chicken wings and authentic hand-rolled meatballs, are cooked in a custom-designed Italian 800 degree clean-coal oven for just a few short minutes to create a “well-done” taste. Since its founding in 2002, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza has grown to 65 company-owned restaurants, offering a crave-able menu of authentic Italian tastes in an inviting, neighborhood atmosphere. Now, those same tastes that guests have been enjoying inside Anthony’s restaurants across Florida, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Delaware and Illinois will be easily accessible through third-party delivery apps on a smartphone or online.

“The ability to provide our one-of-a-kind ‘well done’ taste to people at home or their place of business is exciting for us, particularly as we celebrate our 15th anniversary and look ahead toward our next steps in growth,” said Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza Founder Anthony Bruno. “We have long delivered an outstanding guest experience in each and every one of our restaurants, now we’ll be delivering that experience in a different way, by providing a convenient way for people to enjoy these unique flavors delivered right to their door.”

All ingredients used on the Anthony’s menu are fresh, never frozen, and all menu items are made to order from scratch daily. From the selection of entire wheels of Pecorino Romano to ensure only 100 percent real grated cheese, to the use of Italian Filippo Berio Olive Oil, and personal taste testing of the premium selection of plum tomatoes imported directly from Italy every year, Bruno’s legendary attention to quality extends to every facet of the business.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza has become as a popular neighborhood destination in each community it serves, and each location has its own unique design and personality with a cozy, family feel. The addition of delivery will help to provide new options to those who may be too busy to devote time to travel to a restaurant, but still want to enjoy Anthony’s legendary tastes.

“Anthony’s was founded on a simple principle: create amazing food and you’ll keep people coming back,” said Jones. “Our commitment to quality will remain our primary focus, whether it’s being served in our restaurant or on someone’s kitchen table. We look forward to introducing our unique food creations to a new generation of fans through these new delivery partnerships nationwide.”

About Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza

Unveiled in 2002, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza introduced the concept of coal oven pizza to south Floridians. Led by founder, Anthony Bruno, the vision was to create coal oven pizza delivering a crisp, “well done” taste that rivaled the pies he enjoyed while growing up in New York. Armed with authentic recipes, and now with more than 60 company-owned restaurants, the Company has continued to grow steadily throughout Florida and up the east coast since that time. The brand prides itself on its award-winning coal fired pizzas, oven roasted chicken wings, homemade meatballs, Eggplant Marino (named after partner and NFL hall of famer Dan Marino), and Anthony’s Classic Italian Salad.

For more information, visit www.acfp.com

