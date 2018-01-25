Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza to Host Four-Day, Five-Restaurant Giveback in Support of Boca High’s “We Dine Together” Program

Fort Lauderdale, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Since its founding in 2002, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza has demonstrated its commitment to the communities it serves by becoming a loyal partner. And, its recent commitment to host a four-day, five-restaurant giveback in support of Boca High’s “We Dine Together” program exemplifies this.

From Monday, January 29 to Thursday, February 1, the East Boca Raton, West Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Pompano Beach and Coral Springs, FL restaurants will donate 20% of their Dine In and Carry Out sales to the We Dine Together program when a guest mentions they are dining in support of We Dine Together.

“This partnership is an opportunity for our team members and our community to come together in support of this very worthy cause, and to give back to the students who are the future of South Florida,” said Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza CEO Wayne Jones. “By combining forces with the hardworking students and teachers at Boca High School, we can help make a difference.”

We Dine Together was created in 2017 as a nonprofit that helps disadvantaged teens get a step ahead in school. Through the program’s initial research, students were in unanimous agreement that lunchtime can be one of the most challenging aspects of high school. Because of this, We Dine Together was created to provide an atmosphere where students can be themselves without fear of rejection. Each week, the members of the club gather together and take part in interactive activities, group discussions, and eat together as friends.

At Boca High School, Denis Estimon served as one of the founders of the club, learning about the program through Propel (People Reaching Out to Provide Education & Leadership). During his lunch hour, he took time to walk around and connect with students that were eating alone, finding a way to make a connection with someone who might feel isolated. The conversations always ended with an invitation to join the We Dine Together program on Tuesday’s, where pizza is served and members work on team building, self-esteem and discuss current events.

“The mission of the We Dine Together program is to unite and empower individuals to create inclusive environments through the belief that long-lasting relationships are built over the table,” said Jordan Hernandez, We Dine Together’s Teacher Advisor. “What started as a casual lunch time gathering has turned into an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of these local high school students. This partnership with Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza is a chance for us to make an even bigger impact.”

Since launching We Dine Together, the group has gathered nearly 100 followers and has plans to expand to neighboring schools, a mission Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza aims to contribute to.

