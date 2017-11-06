Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza To Honor U.S. Military On Veterans Day

‘Well Done’ Pizza Concept Gives Back Through Special Offer to America’s Heroes

Fort Lauderdale, FL (RestaurantNews.com) They served us. Now, we’ll serve them.

As part of a brand-wide Veterans Day initiative, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza is offering a complimentary small order of meatballs with ricotta cheese to any active or former United States Armed Forces personnel on Veterans Day Saturday, November 11.

The Veterans Day event was inspired by Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza Founder Anthony Bruno’s late father, who served in World War II and the Korean War.

“I have tremendous respect for the U.S. military and the men and women who bravely represent our country,” Bruno said. “It will be an honor to serve so many veterans in our restaurants on this special day.”

“America is the land of the free because of the brave and as an organization we believe strongly in showing our appreciation to the men and woman who have put their lives before others. This is just a small gesture of our gratitude for their sacrifices and a job ‘well done,’ and we hope they’ll join us to enjoy our coal fired specialties,” added Wayne Jones, CEO for Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza.”

Anthony’s fans are encouraged to share military photos of themselves or family members on social media using the hashtag #ACFPVeterans.

The Veterans Day promotion is available for both Dine-In and Take Out. Proper identification or uniforms are required. One complimentary small meatballs per veteran.

About Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza

Unveiled in 2002, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza introduced the concept of coal oven pizza to south Floridians. Led by founder, Anthony Bruno, the vision was to create coal oven pizza delivering a crisp, “well done” taste that rivaled the pies he enjoyed while growing up in New York. Armed with authentic recipes, and now with more than 60 company-owned locations, the Company has continued to grow steadily throughout Florida and up the east coast since that time. The brand prides itself on its award-winning coal fired pizzas, oven roasted chicken wings, homemade meatballs, Eggplant Marino (named after partner and NFL hall of famer Dan Marino), and Anthony’s Classic Italian Salad.

For more information, visit www.acfp.com or follow Anthony’s on Twitter @AnthonysCFPizza, on Instagram at anthonyscoalfiredpizza and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthonysCoalFiredPizza.

Contact:

Troy Kehoe

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

troy@nolimitagency.com