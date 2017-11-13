Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza Asks Fans To Give The Gift Of Coal This Holiday Season

Proceeds To Benefit The Dan Marino Foundation

Fort Lauderdale, FL (RestaurantNews.com) This holiday season, give the gift of coal by giving an Anthony’s Coal Fired Gift Card, and give back at the same time.

Starting November 13, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza will again donate a portion of all holiday gift card sales to The Dan Marino Foundation. For over 25 years, the Foundation has been a leader in innovation and change, empowering individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. Last year, Anthony’s raised $53,000 for the Foundation during its annual holiday gift card donation program, surpassing the previous year’s $50,000 donation.

“Giving back is at the heart of what we do,” said Wayne Jones, CEO for Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza. “Our guests love being able to share Anthony’s gift cards with friends, family and co-workers, while also making a difference in our local community.”

NFL Hall of Fame legend Dan Marino is a partner in Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, the South Florida-based concept that uses authentic coal-burning ovens to create craveable “well done pizza.”

“Dan and Claire have made a wonderful impact through their foundation, and we are so proud to be supporting them once again,” said Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza founder Anthony Bruno.

From November 13 through December 31, guests who spend $100 – $499 in gift cards receive a bonus gift card valued at ten percent of their purchase. Guests who spend $500 or more receive a 20 percent bonus card. Gift cards are available for purchase and redeemable at any of Anthony’s locations. Gift cards and e-certs can also be purchased online at www.acfp.com.

About Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza

Unveiled in 2002, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza introduced the concept of coal oven pizza to south Floridians. Led by founder, Anthony Bruno, the vision was to create coal oven pizza delivering a crisp, “well done” taste that rivaled the ones he enjoyed while growing up in New York. Armed with authentic recipes, the first restaurant was launched in Fort Lauderdale, with a strong, successful response. Over the years, the restaurant has continued to grow in popularity and boasts an almost cult-like following.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza serves up award-winning (USA TODAY), authentic Coal Fired Pizza, Oven Roasted Chicken Wings, homemade meatballs, Eggplant Marino (named after partner and NFL hall of famer Dan Marino) and Anthony’s Classic Italian Salad. With over 60 restaurants in NY, NJ, DE RI, FL, IL, MA, PA. Anthony’s has become a household name, delivering the signature crisp, “well done” taste.

For more information, visit www.acfp.com or follow Anthony’s on Twitter @AnthonysCFPizza, on Instagram at anthonyscoalfiredpizza and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthonysCoalFiredPizza.

About The Dan Marino Foundation



The Dan Marino Foundation, Inc., a 501(c) 3 organization was established in 1992 by Dan and Claire Marino, motivated by their experiences in raising their son, Michael, who is diagnosed with autism. For over 25 years, The Dan Marino Foundation has been a leader in innovation and change, “empowering individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities.” The Foundation has raised more than $53 million to create unique and impactful initiatives in the community. Among these first-of-their-kind initiatives are the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Dan Marino Outpatient Center, the Marino Autism Research Institute, Marino Adapted Aquatics, Summer STEPS Employment Programs, Virtual Interactive Training Agent Program (ViTA DMF), and now post-secondary programs at both Marino Campus in Broward and at FIU in Miami-Dade. For more information, please visit danmarinofoundation.org or marinocampus.org or vitadmf.org.

