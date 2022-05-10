( RestaurantNews.com ) During the pandemic, many people turned to ‘convenience’ stores for their ‘burger and fry/ fried chicken’ fix. In response to demand, these stores stepped up and installed small sized grills and fryers. What they learned is that these machines can be difficult and unsafe to empty of the used oil.

We were approached to solve this problem and came up with our ‘Mini Pump’ Simplicity Series Shortening Shuttle®. We are taking the opportunity of the NRA Show to SHOWCASE this new comer to the food service community.

For the first time since 2019 The Shortening Shuttle®, will be back at the NRA Show at McCormick Center May 21-24th in Booth 2054 in the South Hall.

Do plan to stop by as we will be SHOWCASING our ‘Mini Pump’ Simplicity Series Shortening Shuttle® developed especially for the countertop fryer market. This dynamo was designed to safely transport waste cooking oil from these small fryers.

Also see our other models designed to meet the demands of waste grease disposal needs. In a hurry? Email mhawley@shortening-shuttle.com for your personal demo appointment.

The post The Answer for ‘Hard to Empty’ Counter Top Fryers first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.