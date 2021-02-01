Skip to main content
Menu
Cook
All Recipes
Quick & Easy
Special Occasions
How To
Kitchen & Tools
Chefs & Cookbooks
Breakfast
Desserts
Grilling
Drink
Eat/Dine
Video
Search Term
Search
Mike Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
Another winter storm in the northeast will bring cold air to Florida this week
February 1, 2021 | 1:33pm
From
www.sun-sentinel.com
By
Amber Randall
Mike Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel
Temperatures in South Florida will plummet to the 40s as a winter storm slams the north east.