  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Another steamy day in store: When will the Lehigh Valley see a break in the heat?

July 22, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By

The Lehigh Valley continues to be under a heat advisory, so when will we see the hot weather break?