Another rare Buffalo Trace bourbon will be coming to US shelves for the first time

Fans of Buffalo Trace's premium bourbons will have another "unicorn" bottle to hunt for this fall.

The Frankfort, Kentucky distillery announced late last month that it will release a limited quantity of Blaton's Straight From The Barrel in the United States, something fans have been asking for for years.

The uncut, unfiltered whiskey was previously only available outside of the U.S.

"Blanton's continues to be one of our most sought-after bourbons," said Kris Comstock, Buffalo Trace senior marketing director. "Fans in the U.S. have asked us to make Straight From The Barrel available here at home, so we're happy we're able to accommodate that starting this fall."

If you can find this rare bourbon, expect to pay lot: Suggested retail price (rarely what a premium bourbon actually sells for) is $150.

How does it taste? According to the press release, it has notes of dark chocolate, caramel, butter, walnut and hazelnut on the nose. The palate delivers "intrepid notes of warm vanilla, oak, toasted nuts and a rich spiciness with hints of butterscotch or honey, with a deep and resonate finish." The proof will vary barrel to barrel.

Sounds like potential drinkers will need to be intrepid to find it.

The distillery said it will start shipping this fall "on a very limited basis" and expects to release a version annually.

This is the second big Blanton's release this year, following 103 proof Blanton's Gold Edition, another overseas release that was finally made available in the U.S. this summer.

They join 93-proof Blanton's Original Single Barrel, the original single barrel bourbon created in 1984 by Elmer T. Lee to showcase "honey" barrels.

All of the versions of Blanton's will come with signature horse and jockey cork stoppers that have tiny letters that spell out B-L-A-N-T-O-N-S, sought by collectors.

