Another food hall coming to Loop this fall, from same company opening one in Willis Tower

You would be excused if you’ve lost track of Chicago’s recent food hall openings and announcements. Keeping a tally has become as difficult as deciding what to eat at one.

Urbanspace on Monday added another opening to the lineup — which includes Forum 55, Revival, Chicago French Market, Aster Hall, Wells St. Market, Politan Row, Latinicity — as the London-based company announced plans for its second food hall in Chicago, this one in the old F.W. Woolworth flagship store at 15 W. Washington St. The announcement comes just six months after news of Urbanspace’s other food hall in the city, which will be part of the substantial Willis Tower expansion.

The newly announced concept on Washington Street is actually slated to open first, during late fall of this year. The Willis Tower food hall has been projected to open sometime next year. Both concepts remain unnamed.

“That was just when the leases got signed,” Urbanspace President Eldon Scott said and chuckled, when asked about the timing irregularity.

The company declined to offer any details about the 20-plus vendors that will occupy the 12,000-square-foot space at State and Washington. Lineup details about that location are expected later this spring.

Most of the occupying chefs will be from Chicago, per the press release, although some of Urbanspace’s most popular vendors from other cities will also be on the roster. Scott said the company spends a lot of time cultivating its food halls to be neighborhood-specific, even when locations are as close as the Washington Street space and Willis Tower, which are about a 15-minute walk apart.

“(The differences) are primarily going to be different chefs in the different locations. They're both central. They're both biz district locations. But obviously the character of the buildings and the spaces, we always take those into consideration,” he said. “It's interesting how we will take one chef that has been tested well in one location and put them in another location across town, and they won't do well, so you really do have to figure out what that customer base is like at a very micro level.”

Scott added that the company has not yet been able to see the Willis Tower space because the building is still being converted.

The company’s focus on Chicago was driven by the city’s great food culture, and Scott said he personally identified the plans as a “dream,” given his background in urban planning and architectural history:

“I still remember my college. … There was a whole lecture on Chicago architecture that I remember from 40 years ago.”

As far as the sudden glut of pending food halls in Chicago — the new Urbanspace concept brings the number of openings/announcements in the city to nine since Revival opened in fall 2016 — Scott said that perception is a product of timing.

“Right now, we’re sort of in the phase of (the food hall phenomenon) development where people are like, ‘Wow, why would there be more than one of these?’ And to us it's just like, ‘Well, why would there be more than one great restaurant?’ There's plenty of room for good food.”

Also look out for details later this spring, according to Scott, about a Chicago version of the Urbanspace Challenge, a culinary contest aimed at supporting rising local chefs. The winner receives a rent-free food-hall booth, support with menu and brand development, as well as press exposure, from Urbanspace.

adlukach@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @lucheezy

MORE COVERAGE

Food hall planned as part of Willis Tower expansion »

Chicago's food halls: Where to find them and what to eat »

We tried everything at Aster Hall — here are the hits and misses »









