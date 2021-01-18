Another Broken Egg Cafe Opens Strong in Orlando, FL

A new flagship cafe marks continued growth amidst persistent challenges facing the restaurant industry.

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Another Broken Egg Cafe ® celebrated the grand opening of its new flagship cafe on Jan. 11 with loyal fans and eager newcomers. The highly-anticipated cafe opened with the brand’s signature new-south design and full-bar focus to compliment the many favorite dishes featured on the southern-inspired menu.

The new Orlando location opened just down the road from the brand’s world-wide corporate headquarters and is now serving guests its classic southern-inspired menu items both in cafe and off premises seven days a week. Having the flagship cafe located so closely to the corporate headquarters affords new possibilities for staff training, conducting menu and equipment testing, and using the cafe as a showcase for the brand’s continuous innovations in the daypart; an evolution sure to appeal to future guests and to future franchisees.

Opening day was proceeded by the signature Friends & Family Weekend, where guests previewed the signature menu and helped raise $4,389.70 in donations supporting the local charity partner, Give Kids the World Village.

This location marks the first of many planned cafes in the Orlando area and around the country in 2021 and continues the brand’s focus on its off-premises dining options and on its full-bar positioning featuring hand-crafted cocktails and traditional brunch beverage favorites including bloody marys and mimosas. The Orlando cafe, along with other recent, strong openings, continues to validate the brand’s winning strategy which has led to incredible success despite the many challenges facing the restaurant industry in recent months.

“Seeing such a successful opening with the flagship Orlando cafe is an incredible way to start this new year,” said Paul Macaluso, President and CEO of Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC. “We’re thrilled about what this indicates for the brand and thankful we’ve been able to continually validate our one-of-a-kind concept in markets across the country. We look forward to continuing this momentum moving forward.”

The award-winning brand is one of the fastest-growing, franchised breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation and the only franchised brand in the daytime cafe segment with a full bar producing signature, hand-crafted cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe of Orlando, open Mon-Sun 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., marks the 72nd cafe opening with locations in 13 states.

Another Broken Egg Cafe offers a Southern-inspired menu featuring traditional menu options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Shrimp N’ Grits; a seasonal menu which currently features items such as the Louisiana Creole Benedict and Bloody Molly; as well as an abundance of signature cocktails including the Spiked Spiced Rum Cold Brew, Pomegranate Mule, and Abe Famous Infused Mary

.

Another Broken Egg Cafe® in Orlando is located at 6324 S. Semoran Boulevard and offers online ordering with a complete catering menu also available. Visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com .

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® one of the fastest-growing daytime-only franchised concepts in the country, with more than 70 locations in 13 states and dozens more in development. With over 24-years’ experience in the daytime cafe category, honored by FSR magazine as its Breakout Franchise Brand of the Year for 2020, one of the most challenging years ever for the restaurant industry. In 2019 FSR magazine ranked Another Broken Egg Cafe among its 10 Best Full-Serve Restaurant Franchise Deals. The brand is well-positioned for expanded growth in 2021 with a new prototype, re-engineered menu and bar of the future initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and profits for the individual cafes. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com .

Media Contact:

Jan Barnett

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC

jan.barnett@anotherbrokenegg.com

720-280-6743

The post Another Broken Egg Cafe Opens Strong in Orlando, FL first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.