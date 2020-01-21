Another Broken Egg Cafe Opens First Kansas Location in Overland Park

Southern-inspired daytime cafe donates more than $4,000 to local charities

Kansas City, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Another Broken Egg Cafe ®, one of the fastest-growing breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation, officially opened its first Kansas location at 13386 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park on Monday, January 20th. The daytime cafe is open daily from 7:00AM – 2:00PM serving an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch menu specializing in award- winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails.

Prior to its official opening, the new cafe hosted a “Friends & Family” weekend on Friday, January 17th, and Saturday, January 18th. Guests had the opportunity to preview the new restaurant and to also support two local charities, with 100% of all proceeds being donated. The first charity, National Kidney Foundation, is a lifeline for all people affected by kidney disease.

As pioneers of scientific research and innovation, National Kidney Foundation focuses on the whole patient through the lens of kidney health. The second charity that benefited from the preview events is the Shadow Buddies Foundation that provides emotional support through education regarding illness, disability or medical treatments. The foundation accomplishes its mission through the development of unique programs designed to enhance the lives of children in need.

“We’re excited to be able to give back to these incredible organizations as we launch our first restaurant opening in Overland Park,” said Britney Valas, Franchisee Owner. “Both charities make a great impact in the Kansas City community and we’re thrilled that we could partner with them for our grand opening.” Each charity will receive a donation at a check presentation on Thursday, January 23rd prior to the official ribbon cutting at the restaurant. In total $747.00 was raised for the National Kidney Foundation and $3,317.00 was raise for the Shadow Buddies Foundation.

The Overland Park location marks the first location in the state of Kansas and the 69th Another Broken Egg Cafe® now operating in 13 states. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is located at 13386 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66213 and offers a complete carry-out catering menu. Visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com for details.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC operates upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurants that specialize in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists like the Lobster & Brie Omelette, Chicken & Waffles and the Cinnamon Roll French Toast. A robust menu of hand-crafted signature cocktails includes the award-winning ABE Famous Infused Mary . Another Broken Egg Cafe is the largest and fastest-growing franchised daytime-only concept in the country, with 69 locations in 13 states and dozens more in development. Another Broken Egg Cafe was named by FSR magazine as one of its 14 Restaurant Chains Ready for Lift-Off in 2018 and was recognized as one of its Top 10 Best Full-Service Restaurant Deals in 2019. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit anotherbrokenegg.com/franchising .

