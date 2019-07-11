Another Broken Egg Cafe Opens in Auburn, AL

Serving more than 600 patrons, new cafe earns over $6,400 for local charities during opening weekend

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Another Broken Egg Cafe® celebrated its official grand opening on Monday, June 17, to hungry fans in Auburn, AL. The highly anticipated grand opening followed a booming Friends & Family Weekend where the cafe served more than 600 patrons and earned over $6,400 for the Lee County Humane Society and the EAMC Foundation.

“We are thrilled about the success of our opening weekend events and the positive impact they made for these local charities,” said Ron Schier. “After being introduced to some of the community members during our event, we are even more excited to have the opportunity to serve delicious southern-inspired breakfast, brunch and lunch items in Auburn.”

The award-winning daytime cafe, open daily from 7:00AM – 2:00PM, is one of the fastest-growing breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation and the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails. Auburn marks the 68th cafe opening in 12 states.

“The excitement in Auburn about the opening of this cafe fuels our drive to continue to open cafes and bring unique dishes and cocktails to more cities across the United States,” said Clay Carson, Vice President of Franchise Development. This cafe is one of the first, along with a cafe in Sugar Land, Texas, to open with the “New South” interior design, which “accentuates our beautiful bar and cool food and beverages that have set us apart for over 20 years.” This new design only adds to the list of ways Another Broken Egg Cafe continues to provide a fresh and exciting brunch experience.

Another Broken Egg Cafe® offers a Southern-inspired menu featuring Traditional Menu options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Nellie’s Chicken Sandwich; a Seasonal Menu which currently features items such as Blueberry Bread French Toast, Country Power Bowl, Southern Benedict and Toasted Coconut Quinoa Power Bowl; as well as a slew of Signature Cocktails including the Lemon Blueberry Mimosa, ABE Famous Infused Mary , and Spiked Vanilla Cold Brew.

Another Broken Egg Cafe® in Auburn is located at the Corner of Bent Creek and Glenn and offers a complete carry-out catering menu. Visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com for details.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only concepts in the country, with 68 locations in 12 states and dozens more in development. The company was honored in 2017 by Winsight Media with its Leader in Foodservice Full-Service Award and ranked by Franchise Times magazine as one of their Fast & Serious Smartest-Growing Brands. Another Broken Egg Cafe® was named by FSR magazine as one of the 14 Restaurant Chains Ready for Lift-Off in 2018. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit anotherbrokenegg.com/franchising.

Media Contact:

Michael Fandel

Galiant Solutions, Inc.

970-567-7390