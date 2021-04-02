Another Broken Egg Cafe Opening Soon in Westlake, Ohio

All Guests Can Enjoy a Free Meal while Supporting Local Charities During the Award-Winning Restaurant’s Friends and Family Weekend

Westlake, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Another Broken Egg Cafe is expanding on April 5, 2021 to Westlake, Ohio with the opening of its fifth location in the state. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is also one of the fastest-growing breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation.

Prior to its official opening, the new cafe will host a “Friends & Family” weekend on Friday, April 2, 2021, from 8 a.m. – noon, and Saturday, April 3, 2021, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to support the local charity JD Breast Cancer Foundation, an organization currently focusing on providing short-term financial assistance to qualified individuals in Northeast Ohio who are currently in or have completed active treatment for breast cancer in the past twelve months. One hundred percent of all proceeds will be donated to the foundation. This event will provide guests the opportunity to preview the new restaurant in advance of the grand opening on Monday, April 5, 2021.

Patrons with reservations for “Friends & Family” weekend will receive a complimentary meal and are encouraged to donate to the featured charity.

Another Broken Egg Cafe hosts “Friends and Family” weekend events as part of its ongoing commitment to being involved in communities and getting to know community members. Not only do guests of the event get to try the cafe offerings before its grand opening, but they also get the opportunity to make an impact in a fun way. To learn more about this event and cafe please visit http://bit.ly/2P6tMX4 .

The Westlake cafe will be owned and operated by Morning Chef, LLC. With locations spreading across Ohio, this new cafe will bring the same fresh and exciting menu items to Westlake. Opening in this popular town was a no brainer for the brand, which features southern-inspired menu items.

The award-winning brand is one of the fastest-growing, franchised breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation and only franchised brand in the daytime cafe segment with a full bar producing signature, hand-crafted cocktails.

Another Broken Egg Cafe offers a Southern-inspired menu featuring traditional menu options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Shrimp N’ Grits; a seasonal menu which currently features items such as the Louisiana Creole Benedict and Bloody Molly; as well as an abundance of signature cocktails including the Spiked Spiced Rum Cold Brew, Pomegranate Mule, and Abe Famous Infused Mary

.

The new restaurant is located at 2004 Crocker Road and will be open daily 7:00AM – 2:00PM starting April 5, 2021.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® one of the fastest-growing daytime-only franchised concepts in the country, with more than 70 locations in 13 states and dozens more in development. With over 24-years’ experience in the daytime cafe category, honored by FSR magazine as its Breakout Franchise Brand of the Year for 2020, one of the most challenging years ever for the restaurant industry. In 2019 FSR magazine ranked Another Broken Egg Cafe among its 10 Best Full-Serve Restaurant Franchise Deals. The brand is well-positioned for expanded growth in 2021 with a new prototype, re-engineered menu and bar of the future initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and profits for the individual cafes. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com .

Media Contact:

Jan Barnett

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC

720-280-6743

