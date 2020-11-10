Another Broken Egg Cafe Opening Soon in Jacksonville, Fla.

All Guests Can Enjoy a Free Meal while Supporting a Local Charity During the Award-Winning Restaurant’s Friends & Family Weekend

Jacksonville, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Another Broken Egg Cafe ®, one of the fastest-growing, premier breakfast and brunch concepts, is excited to open its fourth location in Jacksonville, Fla., on Nov. 16, 2020. The national daytime cafe is eager to bring its southern-inspired menu, full bar, and signature hand-crafted cocktails to the Atlantic Boulevard area.

Prior to its official opening, the new cafe will host a “Friends & Family” weekend on Friday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. – noon, and Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. At the “Friends & Family” events, guests will have the opportunity to, and are encouraged to, support the local community through charitable donations. The cafe has partnered with Girls on The Run, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams. Guests not only can support the organization’s cause but will be able to preview Another Broken Egg Cafes unique entrees and cocktails ahead of the grand opening on Monday, Nov. 16.

Guests who have made reservations for “Friends & Family” weekend will receive a complimentary meal and are encouraged to donate to the charity in place of paying a bill.

“Another Broken Egg Cafe has been a huge hit in the Jacksonville area,” said Paul Macaluso, President and CEO of Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC. “Our guests have demonstrated their love of our southern-inspired menu and amazing drinks by supporting our other Jacksonville cafes for years. They love our elevated menu; they love the cocktails, and they love the experience.”

Another Broken Egg Cafe hosts “Friends & Family” weekends as part of its ongoing commitment to being involved in the local communities where it does business. Event guests get to try the cafe’s unique dishes and cocktails while helping to make a meaningful impact on the community. To learn more about this event and cafe please visit https://bit.ly/34HtOKh .

The new Jacksonville cafe will be owned and operated by Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC. With locations across Florida, this new cafe will bring the same fresh, southern-inspired menu and hand-crafted cocktails Floridians love to a new part of Jacksonville. Opening in this part of the city allows the brand to make its award-wining breakfast, brunch and lunch more accessible to all its fans in the area.

The new restaurant will open its doors Monday, Nov. 16, at 11949 Atlantic Boulevard, Ste 105 and will be open daily 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only concepts in the country, with more than 70 locations in 13 states and dozens more in development. The company was honored by Winsight Media with its Leader in Foodservice Full-Service Award and ranked by Franchise Times magazine as one of their Fast & Serious Smartest-Growing Brands. Another Broken Egg Cafe® was named by FSR magazine as one of the 10 Best Restaurant Chains in 2019. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com .

