Another Broken Egg Cafe Opening Soon in Indianapolis

All Guests Can Enjoy a Free Meal while Supporting Local Charities During the Award-Winning Restaurant’s Friends and Family Weekend

Indianapolis, IN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Another Broken Egg Cafe is expanding on August 23, 2021, with the opening of its fourth location in Indiana. In addition to being the only daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning brand is one of the fastest-growing breakfast and brunch concepts nationwide.

Before its official opening, the cafe will host a “Friends & Family” weekend on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., and Saturday, August 21, 2021, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to support two local charities: Indy Honor Flight, a non-profit honoring Indiana’s veterans by transporting them to Washington D.C. to visit memorials commemorating their sacrifices, and Indy Phoenix FC a youth travel soccer team for U8-U19 based in the Indianapolis area. All proceeds will be donated to the organizations. These events will provide guests a chance to preview the new restaurant before its grand opening on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Patrons with reservations for “Friends & Family” weekend will receive a complimentary meal and are encouraged to donate to the charities.

Another Broken Egg Cafe hosts “Friends and Family” weekend events as part of its ongoing commitment to community involvement. Not only do event guests get to preview the cafe’s offerings, but they can make an impact in a fun way. To learn more, please visit https://bit.ly/3lxU1E2 .

The Indianapolis cafe will be owned and operated by Rootstock Hospitality Group. With locations spreading across Indiana, this new cafe will bring the same fresh and exciting menu items to the Clearwater area of Indianapolis. Opening in this popular city was a no brainer for the brand, which features southern-inspired menu items.

The brand is one of the fastest-growing, franchised breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation and only franchised brand in the daytime cafe segment with a full bar producing signature, hand-crafted cocktails.

Another Broken Egg Cafe offers a Southern-inspired menu featuring traditional menu options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Shrimp N’ Grits; a seasonal menu which currently features items such as the Louisiana Creole Benedict and Bloody Molly; as well as an abundance of signature cocktails including the Spiked Spiced Rum Cold Brew, Pomegranate Mule, and Abe Famous Infused Mary

.

The new restaurant is located at 5025 East 82nd Street and will be open daily 7:00AM – 2:00PM starting August 23, 2021.

About Another Broken Egg Café®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Café® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only franchised concepts in the country, with more than 75 locations in 14 states and dozens more in development. With over 25-years’ experience in the daytime cafe category, the company was honored in July 2021 by Franchise Business Review as one of its 30 Top Food Franchises to Own based on the survey feedback of existing franchisees. FSR magazine named Another Broken Egg Cafe its Breakout Franchise Brand of the Year for 2020, and FSR Magazine ranked Another Broken Egg Cafe among its 10 Best Full-Serve Restaurant Franchise Deals for 2019. The brand is well-positioned for expanded growth with a new prototype, re-engineered menu and bar of the future initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and profits for the individual cafes. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com .

Media Contact:

Jan Barnett

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC

720-280-6743

More from Another Broken Egg Café

The post Another Broken Egg Cafe Opening Soon in Indianapolis first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.