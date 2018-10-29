Another Broken Egg Cafe Opening Soon in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

All Guests Can Enjoy a Free Meal while Supporting Local Charities During the Award-Winning Restaurant’s Friends and Family Weekend

Hilton Head, SC (RestaurantNews.com) Another Broken Egg Cafe is coming to Hilton Head Island. The cafe will celebrate its grand opening Monday, November 5th. Another Broken Egg Cafe is one of the fastest-growing breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation.

Prior to opening, the new cafe will host a “Friends & Family” weekend on Friday, November 2, from 8 a.m. – noon, and Saturday, November 3, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to support two local charities, with 100 percent of all proceeds given to the Hilton Head Humane Association and the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island.

Patrons for “Friends & Family” weekend will receive a complimentary meal and are encouraged to voluntarily donate to the featured charities. Spaces are limited so guests are encouraged to reserve their spot and show their support to the local charities involved. To sign up for the “Friends and Family” offer, customers must reserve seating in advance by visiting the following link https://bit.ly/2PXg8RG.

The new cafe will showcase the same fresh, southern-inspired breakfast, brunch and lunch items fans come to expect at Another Broken Egg such as Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cakes & Fried Green Tomatoes and Chicken & Waffles. The cafe will also feature a Fall Market menu with specialty items like Pumpkin Waffles and Carrot “Pan” Cake Stack.

“I fell in love with the Another Broken Egg brand while on vacation in Destin, Florida, and knew I wanted to bring that authentic, home-style cooking back home,” said Turan Strange, Another Broken Egg Hilton Head Island franchisee. “Its distinct southern flair and use of fresh ingredients gives patrons the comfort of being with family.”

The new restaurant is located inside the Sea Turtle Market Place on William Hilton Parkway and will be open daily from 7:00AM – 2:00PM.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only concepts in the country, with over 60 locations in 12 states and dozens more in development. The company was honored in 2017 by Winsight Media with its Leader in Foodservice Full-Service Award and ranked by Franchise Times magazine as one of their Fast & Serious Smartest-Growing Brands. This year, Another Broken Egg Cafe was named by FSR magazine as one of the 14 Restaurant Chains Ready for Lift-Off in 2018. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit anotherbrokenegg.com/franchising.

