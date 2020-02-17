Another Broken Egg Cafe Opening in College Station, Texas

Southern-inspired daytime café set to open March 2, 2020

College Station, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Another Broken Egg Cafe ®, one of the fastest-growing breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation, is set to open a new location in College Station, Texas in Jones Crossing next to Orange Theory on March 2, 2020. The daytime cafe is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. The 4,000 square foot space located at 11655 FM 2154 has a seating capacity of 120 inside and an additional 35 in the outdoor patio area with a lively bar area. Additionally, the interior includes an area which can be closed off for meetings or small gatherings and parties serving up to 35 people.

Aggie owned and operated, this cafe will be open daily from 7:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. featuring traditional menu options like Biscuit Beignets, Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Nellie’s Chicken Sandwich alongside a slew of Signature Cocktails including Lemon Blueberry Mimosas, ABE Famous Infused Mary , and Spiked Vanilla Cold Brew. The menu will also feature a variety of rotating seasonal selections and gluten-friendly options year-round.

Franchisees Carol Barrett, Mike Ashfield, Clint Schroff, Tom Bevans, Ryan Bevans, and Tap Bentz, who also will be the cafe’s General Manager, are local leaders in our community who felt strongly about providing an opportunity for people to come together in the morning and early- and mid-afternoon for breakfast and brunch type items for camaraderie, meetings, and more. “Our families are thrilled to be bringing this favorite restaurant concept to the College Station area, and we know it will be a fun place that people come to during game day weekends and those seeking a fun trendy place that is great for breakfast, brunch, and lunch,” said franchisee Ryan Bevans. “We feel that the Brazos Valley will embrace and enjoy the one-of-a-kind southern-inspired dishes as much as we have when visiting these establishments across the country.”

Another Broken Egg Cafe® is located at Jones Crossing in College Station, Texas just 4 miles away from Texas A&M University at 11655 FM 2154, College Station, Texas 77845 and offers a complete carry-out catering menu. Please visit anotherbrokenegg.com for more details.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC operates upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurants that specialize in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists like the Lobster & Brie Omelette, Chicken & Waffles and the Cinnamon Roll French Toast. A robust menu of hand-crafted signature cocktails includes the award-winning ABE Famous Infused Mary . Another Broken Egg Cafe is the largest and fastest-growing franchised daytime-only concept in the country, with 70 locations in 13 states and dozens more in development. Another Broken Egg Cafe was named by FSR magazine as one of its 14 Restaurant Chains Ready for Lift-Off in 2018 and was recognized as one of its Top 10 Best Full-Service Restaurant Deals in 2019. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit anotherbrokenegg.com/franchising .

