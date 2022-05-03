Another Broken Egg Cafe Debuts a New Look at its Morrisville Location

Experience the Brand’s Newly Remodeled Cafes and Take Part in Celebration Week

Morrisville, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Another Broken Egg Cafe is unveiling its newest cafe redesign on May 9, 2022, at its Morrisville location. The Morrisville Cafe is the latest Another Broken Egg Cafe location to adopt the brand’s “New South” design. The cafe will host a celebration week full of daily giveaways to thank its loyal fans and show off the new look. In addition to the “New South” re-imaging, the award-winning brand is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts with a full bar producing hand-crafted cocktails.

After the official reopening, the cafe will host a celebration week starting Monday, May 9 to Friday, May 13. Guests will have the opportunity to win prizes and merchandise among other giveaways while experiencing the fresh design. Each day of the week will feature a new special promotion, such as “free breakfast for a year” for the first 12 lucky guests. This event will help celebrate the “New South” re-imaging while giving back to the brands loyal fans as a thank you for all their support. To learn more about these events, please visit https://grandopening.newatabe.com/another-broken-egg-cafe-morrisville.html .

Another Broken Egg Cafe has recently introduced its “New South” design with the vision of a re-imagined brunch experience. Many cafes are in the process of being re-imaged and, moving forward, new cafes will feature this light, bright, modern design that honors the brand’s Southern-inspired heritage while appealing to all who enjoy dining out for breakfast and brunch. Most importantly, the New South design significantly highlights the full bar, which drives incremental sales of Another Broken Egg Cafe’s signature, hand-crafted cocktails — a must-have for many brunch consumers today.

Additionally, the design includes the opportunity to double a cafe’s bar seating by providing bar access to on-patio diners.

The brand is one of the fastest-growing, franchised breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation — and the only franchised brand in the daytime cafe segment with a full bar producing signature, hand-crafted cocktails.

Another Broken Egg Cafe offers a Southern-inspired menu, featuring traditional options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Shrimp ‘N Grits; a seasonal menu which currently features items such as the Louisiana Creole Benedict and Bloody Molly; as well as an abundance of signature cocktails, including the Spiked Spiced Rum Cold Brew, Pomegranate Mule, and ABE Famous Infused Mary

.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only franchised concepts in the country, with more than 80 locations in 15 states and dozens more in development. With over 26-years’ experience in the daytime cafe category, the company was honored by FSR magazine as its Breakout Franchise Brand of the Year for 2020, one of the most challenging years ever for the restaurant industry. The brand is well-positioned for expanded growth in 2022 with a new prototype, re-engineered menu and bar of the future initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and profits for the individual cafes. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com .

Media Contact:

Jan Barnett

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC

720-280-6743

More from Another Broken Egg Café

The post Another Broken Egg Cafe Debuts a New Look at its Morrisville Location first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.