Another Broken Egg Cafe Celebrates National Eggs Benedict Day April 16th

Chef Jason Knoll makes the ordinary Eggs Benedict extraordinary at Another Broken Egg Cafe®.

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Celebrate National Eggs Benedict Day, April 16th with Another Broken Egg Cafe®. The mastermind behind the benedict, Chef Jason Knoll, uniquely and carefully crafts each eggs benedict entrée.

“A benedict can be broken down into four simple components – bread or other edible carrier, your favorite protein, two perfectly poached eggs and sauce. Once you break down the components of a benedict it’s quite easy to get innovative by mixing and matching until you get something spectacular.”

Many of Chef Jason’s recipes feature made-from-scratch ingredients including his very own hollandaise sauce made fresh every day and served a top the following:

Eggs Benedict: grilled breakfast ham on an English muffin, topped with poached eggs and green onions.

Eggs Blackstone Benedict: grilled red tomatoes on an English muffin, topped with poached eggs, chopped bacon and green onions.

Crab Cake Benedict: jumbo lump crab cakes on an English muffin, topped with poached eggs, andouille-infused hollandaise, red peppers and green onions.

Smoked Salmon Benedict: toasted bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon and poached eggs, topped with red onions, capers and green onions.

All four benedicts are available every day at every cafe across the country. Another Broken Egg Cafe®, the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, is one of the fastest-growing breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation. Our signature cocktails, including our award-winning AME Famous Infused Mary , are crafted to pair perfectly with our menu items like our delicious benedicts.

Each entrée by Chef Jason incorporates the brand’s New Orleans roots while breaking boundaries and reinventing southern cooking all while retaining the inspiration behind the traditional southern flavors and ingredients. Chef Jason is unapologetic about his usage of bold flavors including his andouille-infused hollandaise drizzled on top of his Crab Cake Benedict and his creole shrimp sauce which will be featured on his Creole Shrimp Benedict launching in test markets in summer 2019.

Another Broken Egg was recognized as one of TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Best Restaurant Chains for 2018. Another Broken Egg Cafe is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

