Another Broken Egg Cafe Celebrates Brand Success at 2021 Franchisee Summit

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Another Broken Egg Cafe recently held its biennial Summit for franchise owners and corporate staff, honoring several of the brand’s teams for their hard work and achievements over the past two years. The innovative full-service breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise gathered to celebrate its continued momentum in new cafe openings and sales increases, which has attracted attention from many new and existing multi-unit operators who are growing and excelling with the company.

“Another Broken Egg Cafe was able to quickly rebound from all of the challenges of 2020 because of the dedication and creativity of our teams, both at the Support Center and in our cafes,” said Paul Macaluso, President & CEO of Another Broken Egg Cafe. “It is an honor to celebrate so many of our franchisees who have exceeded their sales goals, blazed a trail into new markets, demonstrated our company values and achieved new levels of success in their communities.”

Award recipients included Franchisee of the Year Stuart Ottinger of OPG Holdings and top sales performers such as Turan and Sheryll Strange in Pooler, Georgia. The Stranges, who opened their first cafe in 2018 after 25+ years as franchisees in the quick-service restaurant industry, were recognized for having the highest increase in same-store sales this year at over 62 percent. Their experience coupled with Another Broken Egg Cafe’s growing AUVs, strong ROI and creative menu and cocktail innovation has been a dynamic combination.

A variety of other experienced operators have been developing in new markets for Another Broken Egg Cafe. Chief Development Officer Jeff Sturgis said, “Our brand is an attractive investment opportunity for multi-unit operators and those with foodservice experience. They recognize that the upscale breakfast and brunch segment has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the industry and that Another Broken Egg Cafe has the culinary creativity and proven business model to capitalize on it.”

In addition to awards and recognition for sales and operational excellence, Another Broken Egg Cafe recognized several franchisees as “Trailblazers” for being the first to bring the brand to new markets in 2020 and 2021, including:

CR Restaurants, LLC – Gilbert, Arizona. Seasoned operators Steve Christensen and Reid Richard used their experience owning concepts such as Five Guys, Dunkin and Taco Bell to launch Another Broken Egg Cafe in Arizona.

EOS Ventures, INC – Williamsburg, Virginia. With prior experience as IHOP franchisees, the team behind EOS Ventures blazed new trails into Virginia this year, opening that state’s first Another Broken Egg Cafe in June.

Eleven-Eleven Enterprises, Inc. – Overland Park, Kansas. First-time franchisee Britney Valas spearheaded the brand’s launch into the Kansas City market using her extensive marketing, sales, and management experience.

Specializing in Southern-inspired breakfast, brunch and lunch menu options and creative, hand-crafted cocktails, Another Broken Egg Cafe currently has 77 locations and is looking to grow significantly in markets across the U.S. With plans to reach over 200 cafes open or in development by the end of 2026, the company is aggressively seeking single- and multi-unit operators to drive growth. Interested candidates should visit www.anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com or call 407-440-0450 for information.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only franchised concepts in the country, with more than 75 locations in 14 states and dozens more in development. With over 25-years’ experience in the daytime cafe category, the company was honored in July 2021 by Franchise Business Review as one of its 30 Top Food Franchises to Own based on the survey feedback of existing franchisees. FSR magazine named Another Broken Egg Cafe its Breakout Franchise Brand of the Year for 2020, and FSR Magazine ranked Another Broken Egg Cafe among its 10 Best Full-Serve Restaurant Franchise Deals for 2019. The brand is well-positioned for expanded growth with a new prototype, re-engineered menu and bar of the future initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and profits for the individual cafes. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com .

