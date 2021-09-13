Another Broken Egg Cafe Builds Momentum in 2021 with Increased Sales and New Openings

Leader in Culinary and Cocktail Innovation on Track to Grow Over 35% System-Wide This Year

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Another Broken Egg Cafe , an innovative full-service breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise that specializes in Southern-inspired menu options and creative, hand-crafted cocktails, has seen its focus on seasonality, service and guest experience both on- and off-premise pay off this year. Same-store sales are up nearly 20 percent from pre-pandemic levels, and that momentum is attracting new franchisees as well as inspiring many of the brand’s existing franchisees to develop more locations. This continues a wave of growth for Another Broken Egg Cafe that shows no signs of slowing.

“Between our sales increases and new cafe openings, we expect system-wide growth to exceed 35 percent this year,” said Paul Macaluso, President & CEO of Another Broken Egg Cafe. “As the leader in this daytime cafe segment, Another Broken Egg Cafe teams have really benefited from the effects of pent-up demand as happy guests return to our dining rooms to enjoy an elevated breakfast and brunch experience.”

Another Broken Egg Cafe currently has 77 locations and is looking to grow significantly. In just the last few months, four new restaurants have opened, including the first in Virginia. The other three openings include the first cafes in the Canton and Cleveland markets of Ohio and a new cafe in Indianapolis, which marked the fourth for that franchisee. The brand has three restaurants under construction, including the first in Arizona, the first in Columbus, Ohio, and one in Port Orange, Florida. Leases were recently signed for new locations in Pompano Beach, Florida, Sandusky, Ohio, and Lexington, South Carolina.

All new locations feature the brand’s redesign, which spotlights the expansive full bar and signature hand-crafted cocktails that complement Another Broken Egg Cafe’s Southern breakfast, brunch and lunch menu. Eight existing cafes throughout the system have been remodeled with this new design, with five more scheduled to be remodeled before the end of the year.

“In a recent franchisee satisfaction survey, over 90 percent of our franchisees said they would choose us again and recommend our franchise opportunity to others,” said Jeff Sturgis, Chief Development Officer of Another Broken Egg Cafe. “That level of satisfaction inspires our company to keep innovating, keep introducing new ways to improve the employee and customer experience and keep providing the leadership and support that drives it all.”

In fact, that level of franchisee engagement earned Another Broken Egg Cafe recognition as one of the Top Food Franchises to own, as ranked by Franchise Business Review in July 2021.

Another Broken Egg Cafe is looking to expand in markets across the U.S. With plans to reach over 200 cafes open or in development by the end of 2026, the company is aggressively seeking single- and multi-unit operators to drive growth. Interested candidates should visit www.anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com or call 407-440-0450 for information.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only franchised concepts in the country, with more than 75 locations in 14 states and dozens more in development. With over 25-years’ experience in the daytime cafe category, the company was honored in July 2021 by Franchise Business Review as one of its 30 Top Food Franchises to Own based on the survey feedback of existing franchisees. FSR magazine named Another Broken Egg Cafe its Breakout Franchise Brand of the Year for 2020, and FSR Magazine ranked Another Broken Egg Cafe among its 10 Best Full-Serve Restaurant Franchise Deals for 2019. The brand is well-positioned for expanded growth with a new prototype, re-engineered menu and bar of the future initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and profits for the individual cafes. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com .

