Another Broken Egg Cafe Bolsters Expansion with New Development Deals

Cafe signs nine new development deals with multi-unit franchisees while growing their team to support rapid expansion

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Another Broken Egg Cafe has doubled in size over the past five years, the result of a proven business model, strong, ever-growing team and rising trend of consumer interest in dining out for brunch. With visit frequency and guest satisfaction increasing, the brand is capitalizing on this growth potential with nine new deals from successful multi-unit franchisees and plans to operate 300 cafes by 2025.

The new deals were signed with experienced, multi-unit franchise groups who currently or historically operated Buffalo Wild Wings®, Church’s Chicken®, Five Guys® Burgers and Fries, and Jack in the Box® Hamburgers. These franchise groups plan to open a combined total of over 30 cafes in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. On top of that, existing franchisees are further expanding their agreements with new openings planned for Cincinnati, Houston, Indianapolis and Jackson, Mississippi.

The brand’s leadership has focused intently on adding and finetuning the resources needed for this expansion, including the addition of two new hires. Chris Sutton, the new Director of Training, gained most of his restaurant experience in the 12 years he worked for Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill. Most recently, Chris worked as the Regional Training Manager for Buffalo Wild Wings and the Training Manager for Tavistock Restaurant Collection. With his years of training experience in the restaurant industry, Chris Sutton will lead the development and execution of the training program designed to address the ever-evolving needs of today’s labor pool.

Ron Stuart, the new Director of Design and Construction, came from Smoothie King, where he had a hand in designing, building or remodeling over 500 locations while working up from Restaurant Designer to their Director of Design. Before that, he helped open 1,100 new locations for Jimmy John’s as a Store Designer. Ron will now oversee the design planning and construction to optimize costs, seating and sales. Ron’s goal in his new role is to reduce the time and investment from franchise agreement execution to opening.

The exponential expansion of this brand, strengthened by exciting staff additions and increased guest visitation, is on track with two newly redesigned, bar-focused cafes opened in the past month and several more slated to open later this year.

In addition, a recent third-party research study conducted on behalf of Another Broken Egg Cafe revealed just how hot the franchise has become with almost 75% of respondents indicating they had visited a cafe in the last 30 days with an average visitation per guest of 4 times per month. “With the increased brunch demand in America today, we are beyond excited to watch our loyal guest base grow at an ever-increasing rate while our current franchisees are also expanding at a rapid rate within this fast-growing and profitable daypart,” said Clay Carson, Vice President of Franchise Development. “Additionally, we are pleased to welcome new franchise partners and afford them the opportunity to diversify their existing restaurant portfolio with a proven brand and business model.”

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only concepts in the country, with 68 locations in 12 states and dozens more in development. The company was honored in 2017 by Winsight Media with its Leader in Foodservice Full-Service Award and ranked by Franchise Times magazine as one of their Fast & Serious Smartest-Growing Brands. Another Broken Egg Cafe® was named by FSR magazine as one of the 14 Restaurant Chains Ready for Lift-Off in 2018. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit anotherbrokenegg.com/franchising.

