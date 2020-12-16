  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Anonymous donation of $15,000 pushes Holiday Hope past $90K mark

December 16, 2020 | 5:15am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Bob Blubaugh

An anonymous donation of $15,000 pushed Holiday Hope past the $90,000 mark.