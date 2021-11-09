Annual Stars for Heroes Campaign Raises More Than $478,000





( RestaurantNews.com ) A partnership between CKE Restaurants Inc., parent company of Hardee’s® and Carl’s Jr.®, and USA Cares has raised more than $478,000 to support veterans and military families. The money was raised by in-store fundraising at Carl’s Jr.® and Hardee’s® locations around the country through the annual Stars for Heroes campaign, and it will be used to improve the quality of life for over 200 veterans and military families around the country.

The Stars for Heroes fundraising campaign was held for the ninth year from May 26 through June 22, 2021. Restaurant guests were invited to donate $1 or more in support of military charities. Stars for Heroes is made possible by CKE’s Star Franchise Association and Independent Hardee’s® Franchise Association, who together have raised more than $10.5M across 3,000+ participating restaurants throughout the U.S. since 2011.

“During a time when we are seeing more veteran evictions, foreclosures, food insecurity and referrals from other non-profits, we are extremely grateful for the Stars for Heroes program and the lasting impact it has on the lives of those USA Cares supports,” Trace Chesser, President and CEO of USA Cares. “These funds will allow us to provide hundreds of men and women who have bravely fought for our country with immediate assistance for critical needs, and reduce the factors that lead to veteran suicide.”

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch

Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

. With both a US and international footprint, Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC have more than 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com .

About USA Cares

USA Cares ( www.usacares.org ) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to provide post-9/11 military veterans, service members, and their families with emergency financial assistance and post-service skills training that will create a foundation for long term stability. Our services improve the quality of life of veterans and their families and reduce potential factors that contribute to veteran suicide. To donate or to request assistance, please visit www.usacares.org or contact info@usacares.org or 800-773-0387.

