Handout / HANDOUT
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Anne M. Childress, newspaper editor, dies

October 10, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Handout / HANDOUT

Anne M. Childress, a former News American editor and freelance writer, has died at 81.