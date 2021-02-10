Anne Arundel residents voice budget priorities at online town halls

Anne Arundel County residents mobilized over the past several weeks, attending budget town halls in all seven districts to ask for cat cages at Animal Care and Control; funding for the Labor Day symphony concert in Quiet Waters Park; and a new building at Eisenhower Golf Couse in Crownsville.Unlike the past two years when residents trekked through the county into school gymnasiums and cafeterias on cold winter nights to line up behind a single stand up microphone, residents could sign up to participate in the meeting over Zoom, call in with a phone, or stream the meeting on Facebook Live.