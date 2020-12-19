  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Anne Arundel police investigating shooting in Brooklyn Park

December 19, 2020 | 12:45pm
From www.baltimoresun.com
By

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting in Brooklyn Park.