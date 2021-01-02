Anne Arundel legislators prefile flurry of bills ahead of 2021 session with focus on racial justice and the pandemic

Though Anne Arundel County lawmakers are likely to spend significantly less time on the Capitol campus in Annapolis during the upcoming session of the General Assembly due to the coronavirus pandemic, a flurry of prefiled bills suggests they won’t be wasting any time when the bodies convene at noon on Jan. 13.They’ll tackle a wide range of legislation — including proposed changes prompted by COVID-19 — from evictions records and mold inspections, to environmental protections and veterans services, all via livestream during committee meetings, and while masked when they are in the chambers.