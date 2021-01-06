Anne Arundel judge presiding over Capital Gazette murder trial appointed to Maryland appeals court

Gov. Larry Hogan appointed Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, the governor announced Wednesday. Ripken is the judge presiding over the trial of the man convicted of murdering five Capital Gazette staff members in 2018, the deadliest attack in history on an American newsroom. It was not immediately clear what impact the appointment would have on the final portion of the trial, set to take place in June.