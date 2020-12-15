Anne Arundel Executive Steuart Pittman releases recorded State of the County address with a focus on coronavirus reponse, recovery

December 15, 2020From www.baltimoresun.com
A year from now, so many people in Anne Arundel County will be vaccinated that the coronavirus pandemic will largely be over, County Executive Steuart Pittman said during a State of the County address Tuesday night. He hopes people will look back on this period and say the government restored trust through community engagement, transparency, data-driven management and a good return on investment of tax money. He hopes they haven’t simply managed a crisis.