Anne Arundel election officials are nearly finished counting ballots, and unofficial results show early leaders in three school board races will all but assuredly prevail.Unofficial results released at 4 p.m. on Friday show Robert A. Silkworth leading in District 2 by a margin of nearly 4,000 votes. In District 3, Corine Frank is leading by nearly 2,000 votes. In District 6, Joanna Bache Tobin is leading by about 3,400 votes.