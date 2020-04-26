John Locher
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman endorses Joe Biden for president

April 26, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
John Locher

County Executive Steuart Pittman is endorsing Joe Biden in this year’s presidential election.