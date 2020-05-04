Anne Arundel County Council resumes regular business via Zoom after coronavirus forced a pause

The Anne Arundel County Council passed three bills and two resolutions in a 27-minute-long virtual meeting, ranging from changing the way the county handles obstructions left in the right-of-way of county roads; establishing a new Special Community Benefit District in Loch Haven; and approving a third quarter transfer of funds. The short meeting was technically the extension of a lengthy afternoon budget hearing in which members virtually debated the details of the Board of Education budget.