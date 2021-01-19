Anne Arundel County Council chair to introduce resolution condemning Jan. 6 insurrection

January 19, 2021 | 5:07pmFrom www.baltimoresun.com
At their first meeting after angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, threatening members of Congress and killing a Capitol Police officer, and the House of Representatives impeached Trump for the second time for inciting an insurrection, the Anne Arundel County Council is set to take up a resolution that would condemn the attempted coup and call on Congress to permanently ban Trump from ever holding federal office again.