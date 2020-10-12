Olivia Sanchez
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Anne Arundel County celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day, following unanimous council resolution and executive proclamation

October 12, 2020 | 6:01am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Olivia Sanchez
Olivia Sanchez

Anne Arundel County is acknowledging Indigenous People’s Day Monday, a shift after decades of using the second Monday of every October to honor Italian-born explorer Christopher Columbus.County leaders in both the legislative and executive branch agreed that this is the right move — County Executive Steuart Pittman issued a formal proclamation and the Anne Arundel County Council unanimously passed a resolution calling for the celebration of Indigenous People’s Day.