Anne Arundel council debates whether to return to chambers with the public

July 23, 2020From www.baltimoresun.com
Pamela J. Scarbro
During the final meeting before the summer recess, the council attempted to answer two complicated questions: When and how can the council return to the Arundel Center chambers? And when and how can the public safely return to physically attending meetings?The answer you get depends entirely on who you ask. Some say the logistics and safety risk pose a near insurmountable obstacle. Others believe it can and should be done responsibly as soon as possible.