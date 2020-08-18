  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Annapolis housing authority hires private security service, plans for two police substations to address crime

August 18, 2020 | 1:59pm
From www.baltimoresun.com
By

The police substations will be located in Robinwood and Harbour House communities.