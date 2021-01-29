Jeffrey F. Bill
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Annapolis historic property on sale for $4 million as Naval Academy Alumni Association prepares move

January 29, 2021
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Heather Mongilio
Jeffrey F. Bill

Now Ogle Hall needs a buyer. The price of owning its history? $4 million.