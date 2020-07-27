  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Annapolis City Council says goodbye to Ward 5 alderman, his last bill delayed

July 27, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette

The council will now go into its August recess and reconvene Sept. 14.