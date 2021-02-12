Skip to main content
Menu
Cook
All Recipes
Quick & Easy
Special Occasions
How To
Kitchen & Tools
Chefs & Cookbooks
Breakfast
Desserts
Grilling
Drink
Eat/Dine
Video
Search Term
Search
Brooks DuBose
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
Annapolis City Council, mayor, other top officials offered COVID vaccinations under ‘continuity of government’
February 12, 2021
From
www.baltimoresun.com
By
Brooks DuBose
Brooks DuBose
The city's elected officials qualify under the state's Phase 1B stage of its vaccination rollout.