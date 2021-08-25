Angry Crab Shack Set To Open First Franchise Location in Texas

Local Entrepreneurs to Bring the Unique Seafood Boil Cuisine to the Houston Area, Fueling Further Development Throughout the Lone Star State

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Angry Crab Shack , a leading full-service restaurant specializing in seafood and boils with bold Asian-Cajun flavors, has announced its latest restaurant opening slated for Q1 of 2022 in the Greater Houston area. Located in Humble inside Atascocita Commons at 6925 FM 1960 Rd E., the milestone opening will bring the first Angry Crab Shack location to the Lone Star State, kickstarting additional expansion plans for the region while introducing the unique and popular concept to the area.

Behind the Humble development is Yah’Deceaux Unlimited, LLC, which includes owners, Darrell and Robin Harris, Sheral “Cookie” Lavergne and Graciela Martinez. Local to the area, the Harris’ currently work in the oil and gas industry, but have always known they would be operating their own business. This entrepreneurial family will be heavily involved in the day-to-day operations of the restaurant with Darrell and Cookie handling operations and Grace managing the team as General Manager. They’re aiming to hire up to 50 employees at the Humble location.

“We’re originally from Louisiana, so the love for seafood is in our genes – it’s the food that brings our family together and something that makes us happy,” shared Robin Harris. “When we came across Angry Crab Shack, we knew it would be the perfect business opportunity and legacy for our family. I immediately felt at home when I visited the Angry Crab Shack corporate offices for the first time after eating at their local restaurants on many occasions. It’s our hope to help other area families and friends make memories at our restaurant, gathering around the same food we know and love. We’re so humbled to be able to bring the first Angry Crab Shack location to the state of Texas and are looking forward to bringing a new restaurant to the area and serving our community.”

Even amid a pandemic, Angry Crab Shack continues to grow. The bold brand has expanded to 14 locations – six corporate and eight franchised – with signed agreements in various stages of development in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Utah and Washington, making this Texas expansion news even more exciting for area residents craving flavorful and fresh seafood. Additional restaurants are already in the works for other areas of Texas with site selection underway, underscoring an overall brand expansion plan to have 100 stores open and operating by 2025.

“Darrell, Robin, Cookie and Graciela are a strong team with a passion for the industry and their community, which is exactly what we look for in our franchise owners,” said Andy Diamond, President of Angry Crab Shack. “I can’t think of a better group to help make our brand’s entrance into Texas a successful one. The Houston area is an ideal market for an Angry Crab Shack, and we’re already looking for more opportunities to grow throughout the state – I just know this is the start of something big.”

Angry Crab Shack draws on bold Asian and Cajun flavors – as well as a fun food presentation and a laid-back environment to create an unparalleled dining experience for guests. Best known for using the freshest ingredients, Angry Crab Shack sources lobster from the East Coast, Dungeness Crab from the Pacific Northwest, King Crab from the Bering Strait, Snow Crab from Canadian waters, and crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico. Guests can expect a fun, family experience where they can throw on a bib, roll up their sleeves, and dig in. The brand offers a variety of boils including, shrimp, crawfish, lobster, crab and more.

With average store sales in 2020 during the pandemic in excess of $3.1 million and overall sales up 52% through July 31, 2021, Angry Crab Shack is aggressively expanding throughout the country. Over the last 16 months, new restaurants have opened in Alabama, Arizona and Nevada. An additional five franchise openings are planned for the remainder of the year with the brand targeting additional markets for development in Arizona, South Carolina, Delaware, Indiana and Michigan.

Impressive sales, great earnings and a real estate strategy focusing on second generation sites, position the brand as an attractive investment opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the full-service restaurant industry. Initial investment ranges between $401,540 to $726,500.

To learn more about Angry Crab Shack and why it’s both the fun and smart expansion strategy, visit https://www.angrycrabshack.com .

About Angry Crab Shack

Founded in 2013 by Ron Lou, Angry Crab Shack is a fun, casual seafood restaurant specializing in seafood and boils with bold Asian-Cajun flavors that are unique to the brand and irresistible to guests. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, the seafood concept began franchising in 2017 and has since grown to six corporate locations and eight franchise locations with agreements signed to bring additional restaurants to Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Washington. Angry Crab Shack aims to have 100 locations open and operating by 2025. For more information, visit https://www.angrycrabfranchise.com .

Contact:

Amanda Regan

Fishman PR

847-945-1300

aregan@fishmanpr.com

More from Angry Crab Shack

The post Angry Crab Shack Set To Open First Franchise Location in Texas first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.