Angry Crab Shack Set to Open First Franchise Location in Seattle

Seattle, WA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Angry Crab Shack , a leading full-service restaurant specializing in seafood and boils with bold Asian-Cajun flavors, has announced its latest restaurant opening slated for early Q1 of 2023 in the Greater Seattle area. Located in Everett right across the Everett Mall Plaza at 1321-C SE Everett Mall Way, the milestone opening will bring the first Angry Crab Shack location to the Evergreen State, kickstarting additional expansion plans for the region while introducing the unique and popular concept to the area.

Behind the Everett development are James and Karen Masse, a husband-and-wife duo with strong local ties. Karen will use her experience working in the restaurant industry to run the day-to-day operations of the new Angry Crab Shack location. James is a scientist with a degree in biochemistry and experience in software development. Owning their own business was a long-awaited dream for the two and they are excited to open this popular seafood franchise in their community. They’re aiming to hire up to 50 employees at the Everett location.

“We are thrilled to open Angry Crab Shack in Everett not only for its delicious food, but also because giving back to the community is a huge part of the brand. We want this restaurant to support local organizations in Seattle and give families a unique, fun place to celebrate milestones and make memories,” shared James Masse. “We looked at a lot of businesses for over five years and I couldn’t help but use my scientific knowledge to research everything we looked at. We decided to partner with Angry Crab Shack because the brand is steadily growing nationwide and we wanted to invest in a business that could be a legacy for our family.”

Even amid a pandemic, Angry Crab Shack continues to grow. The bold brand has expanded to 18 locations – five corporate and thirteen franchised – with signed agreements in various stages of development in Georgia, Utah and Texas, making this Washington expansion news even more exciting for area residents craving flavorful and fresh seafood. The Masse’s plan includes additional restaurants for other areas of Washington, underscoring an overall brand expansion plan to have 100 stores open and operating by 2025.

“James and Karen are a strong team with a passion for their community and starting their own business. These are traits we look for in our franchise partners,” said Andy Diamond, President of Angry Crab Shack. “I’m excited to help these two make our brand’s entrance into Washington a successful one. With its seafood lovers, the Seattle area is an ideal market for an Angry Crab Shack, allowing its residents the opportunity to experience and enjoy our endless combinations of Cajun and Asian flavored seafood boils. We’re already looking for more opportunities to grow throughout the state.”

Angry Crab Shack draws on bold Asian and Cajun flavors – as well as a fun food presentation and a laid-back environment to create an unparalleled dining experience for guests. Best known for using the freshest ingredients, Angry Crab Shack sources lobster from the East Coast, Dungeness Crab from the Pacific Northwest, King Crab from the Bering Strait, Snow Crab from Canadian waters, and crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico. Guests can expect a fun, family experience where they can throw on a bib, roll up their sleeves, and dig in. The brand offers a variety of boils including, shrimp, crawfish, lobster, crab and more.

With average store sales in 2021 in excess of $4.1 million, an Average Unit Volume increase of 26% over 2020, Angry Crab Shack is aggressively expanding throughout the country. In the last year and a half, new restaurants have opened in Arizona, Nevada and Texas. An additional five franchise openings are planned for the remainder of the year with the brand targeting additional markets for development in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Texas and the United Kingdom.

Impressive sales, great earnings and a real estate strategy focusing on second generation sites, position the brand as an attractive investment opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the full-service restaurant industry. Initial investment ranges between $411,8000 to $1,184,200.

To learn more about Angry Crab Shack and why it’s both the fun and smart expansion strategy, visit: https://www.angrycrabshack.com .

About Angry Crab Shack

Founded in 2013 by Ron Lou, Angry Crab Shack is a fun, casual seafood restaurant specializing in seafood and boils with bold Asian-Cajun flavors that are unique to the brand and irresistible to guests. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, the seafood concept began franchising in 2017 and has since grown to five corporate locations and thirteen franchise locations with agreements signed to bring additional restaurants to Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Washington. Angry Crab Shack aims to have 100 locations open and operating by 2025. For more information, visit https://www.angrycrabfranchise.com .

